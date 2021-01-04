CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jennifer Lopez Removes All Of Her Makeup And She Looks So Different

Jennifer Lopez

Source: Apple Music’s Beats 1 / Apple Music’s Beats 1

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a look at her skincare routine after her show-stopping performance for New Year’s Eve. The actress, singer, and beauty mogul shared her J. Lo skincare products and showed how well they work. As she put a quarter-sized portion of the cleanser on her face, Lopez washed her makeup away quickly and effortlessly.

After a couple of washes, J.Lo’s skin was clean, clear, and glowing. “We’re fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday’s #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now. It’s been years in the making and it’s finally here,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

What are your skincare hacks?

See story here

Jennifer Lopez Removes All Of Her Makeup And She Looks So Different

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated,…
 3 hours ago
01.04.21
Skillz Drops “The 2020 Rap Up”, Good Riddance…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Trump Supporting Struggle Rapper Banned From JetBlue For…
 7 days ago
12.29.20
Utah Freshman Running Back Ty Jordan Dead At…
 7 days ago
12.29.20
Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer…
 7 days ago
12.29.20
Trump Supporter Kanye West Releases ‘EMMANUEL’, Celebrates Birth…
 1 week ago
12.26.20
‘Tis The Season: Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kim Kardashian…
 1 week ago
12.26.20
Solange Gives 90’s Vibes In Her Feature With…
 2 weeks ago
12.26.20
The White House To Get Proper Disinfection After…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.20
Channy Thomas’ Pretty Periods Subscription Box Is Changing…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.20
Garcelle Beauvais Talks Her New Lifestyle Brand ‘Garcelle…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.20
Big Assist: Steph & Ayesha Curry Will Donate…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.20
Regina King Taught Her Son The Age-Old Remedy…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.20
Photos
Close