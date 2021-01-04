Jennifer Lopez Removes All Of Her Makeup And She Looks So Different

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a look at her skincare routine after her show-stopping performance for New Year’s Eve. The actress, singer, and beauty mogul shared her J. Lo skincare products and showed how well they work. As she put a quarter-sized portion of the cleanser on her face, Lopez washed her makeup away quickly and effortlessly.

After a couple of washes, J.Lo’s skin was clean, clear, and glowing. “We’re fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday’s #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now. It’s been years in the making and it’s finally here,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

