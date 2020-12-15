Meek Mill Donates $2 Million For Scholarship Funding In Philadelphia

Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin have donated $2 million to help 1,000 students from Pre-K through high school with scholarships to “send underserved students across the city to private and parochial schools.” The scholarships will help pay for tuition and provide technology such as laptops, tablets, and WiFi capability.

Meek and Rubin previously had collaborated on the REFORM Alliance in an effort to reform the criminal justice system. The collaborative has proven successful as it helped pass probation reform legislation in the California congress earlier this year.

