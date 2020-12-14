Snoop Dogg On Feminism In Hip Hop: ” Let’s Have Some Imagination”

Snoop Dogg recently said in an interview that female rappers need to “slow down, let’s have some imagination. Some privacy, some intimacy. Where he wants to find out instead of you telling him.” The rapper went on to say that his daughter “might be doing the WAP but I can’t be mad at her because it’s her generation.”

In the interview he also talked about how he doesn’t want vulgar music to have a big impression on young girls.

Do you think Snoop has a point regarding his statement to female rappers?

See story here