CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Snoop Dogg On Feminism In Hip Hop: ” Let’s Have Some Imagination”

Snoop Dogg recently said in an interview that female rappers need to “slow down, let’s have some imagination. Some privacy, some intimacy. Where he wants to find out instead of you telling him.” The rapper went on to say that his daughter “might be doing the WAP but I can’t be mad at her because it’s her generation.”

In the interview he also talked about how he doesn’t want vulgar music to have a big impression on young girls.

Do you think Snoop has a point regarding his statement to female rappers?

See story here

This Is 2020: Bill Cosby Shouts Out Snoop Dogg From Prison Leaving The Internet Baffled
10 photos
Snoop Dogg On Feminism In Hip Hop: " Let's Have Some Imagination"

Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Helps Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend…
 22 mins ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Ahsoka Tano & Rangers of The Republic Getting…
 3 days ago
12.14.20
Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor Responsible…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Is It You Or Nah?: Dionne Warwick Confirms…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Young Producer Creates Viral Mashups That Gets The…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 5 days ago
12.10.20
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 5 days ago
12.09.20
Photos
Close