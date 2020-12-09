CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie Based On Her Memoir

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still

Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey hinted to Jimmy Fallon of the possibility that a movie will be made based on her recently released memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” Carey appeared virtually on The Tonight Show in a festive setting to talk with Fallon about the possibility of a movie based on her life.

Although she couldn’t reveal much about the project when Fallon asked about the rumors of Lee Daniel’s involvement, Mariah said, “I’m not allowed to say yes, no, maybe so. Only Lee tells little leaks about things.” Mariah worked with Daniel for her roles in Precious and The Butler. 

Would you watch a movie based on Mariah Carey’s life? Which actor do you think would be suited to play you in your life story?

See story here

 

Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie Based On Her Memoir

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Carey Teases The Possibility Of A Movie…
 5 hours ago
12.09.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…
 21 hours ago
12.09.20
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Columbus Club Cited After Some 500 Attend Trey…
 1 day ago
12.08.20
Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Faux Fur Coat…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Money Showers: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Bless Logan…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
House Passes Marijuana Decriminalization Bill, Not Likely To…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B Gets Backlash For Flaunting…
 2 days ago
12.07.20
Kenya Moore’s New Hairstyle Gives Queen Of Atlanta…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Tiffany Cross, Jonathan Capehart Tapped To Host MSNBC…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Under Armour’s Curry 8 Boasts Next Level Technology—Nah,…
 5 days ago
12.07.20
Photos
Close