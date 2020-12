Family members of Breonna Taylor joined Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday to sign and enact “Breonna’s Law” which will ban unannounced, no-knock warrants in Virginia. Northam stated “Today we are taking a step forward to making sure other families don’t suffer the same loss as your family” when he ceremoniously signed HB 5099 in the Patrick Henry Building beside Breonna’s family.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: