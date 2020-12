Halle Berry Speaks Out On The Passing Of ‘B.A.P.S.’ Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid

Halle Berry has spoken out as news of her B.A.P.S co-star, Natalie Desselle-Reid’s death. ”I’m in total shock. completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute,” Berry wrote on Instagram regarding Reid’s death. Berry and Natalie starred in the 1997 comedy B.A.P.S, Halle shared a clip from the film on her Instagram. Natalie Desselle-Reid’s manager confirmed her death on December 7th, succumbing to colon cancer.

Desselle-Reid starred in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player, Cinderella opposite Brandy and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family. Natalie, 53, leaves behind her husband, Leonard, and three children Sereno, Summer and Sasha.

What was your favorite movie that Natalie Desselle-Reid starred in?

