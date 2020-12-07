CLOSE
Holidays
HomeHolidays

Thoughtful, Unique Gifts Under $100 From Black-Owned Brands

Christmas presents

Source: Brand X Pictures / Getty

If you’re looking for unique gifts from Black-owned brands and are trying to watch your coins try these 12 thoughtful and amazing brands, your friends and family will love them.

“Always Growing” Acrylic Pins from KLigg.Co – $6

Tylmen’s “Book of Dots” mask and pocket square – $30

You Go Natural’s camo T-Shirt bun wrap – $35

The Lip Bar’s “Fast Face Kit” – $99

Bombchel’s ankara-print necklace – $50

Motsi’s cold-brew beard oil – $48

Yubi’s Miracle Brush Buff & Blend Duo – $39

Adiva Naturals Crocodile Killer & Refresher Set – $30

What has been your favorite purchase from a black-owned business?

See story here

Thoughtful , Unique Gifts Under $100 From Black-Owned Brands

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Tiffany Cross, Jonathan Capehart Tapped To Host MSNBC…
 13 hours ago
12.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To…
 20 hours ago
12.07.20
Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave…
 1 day ago
12.07.20
Under Armour’s Curry 8 Boasts Next Level Technology—Nah,…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
The Grio.TV Set To Premiere MLK Weekend Says…
 3 days ago
12.07.20
2019 Soul Train Awards - Las Vegas
Jeremih Being Released From The Hospital
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Sean Diddy Combs
A Diddy VS. Dr. Dre ‘Verzuz’ Could Be…
 4 days ago
12.03.20
Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media…
 5 days ago
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…
 5 days ago
12.03.20
10 items
Barack Obama Under Fire For Criticizing “Defund The…
 5 days ago
12.04.20
Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID…
 5 days ago
12.02.20
"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’
 5 days ago
12.02.20
On Brand: Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles
 6 days ago
12.02.20
Photos
Close