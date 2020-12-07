CLOSE
Barack Obama Is Loving This Rihanna Song

US Presidential Inaugural Reception

Source: NASA? / Getty

Barack Obama was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently (December 4) and the two reminisced over a segment they had done called, “Slow Jam the News.” Their conversation went back to 2016 when Obama was asked to rigidly sing “Work” by Rhianna.

Barack recalled wanting to sing the song more like how Rihanna sings it, however, Jimmy said he was relieved he chose a more subtle tone for the song. “Are you saying that that would have affected my legacy?” Obama asked jokingly. “Because that is a jam, and I know that jam well, so I’m a little insulted that you didn’t think I could pull it off.” “Work” actually is one of Barack’s favorite songs, he included it on his 2020 Summer playlist.

What song can you sing effortlessly? Do you sing it better than the artist?

