John Wall Writes Touching Letter To His DMV Family Before Departure

"You rocked with me from day one... I always felt the love from you"

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

Source: Will Newton / Getty

As the news broke last night, many fans and people throughout the country are reacting to the Washington Wizards All-Star, John Wall now becoming a Houston Rocket. For those in the DMV, John Wall meant more to the community than his stats on the court. He was always a part of the city and will always be.

Wall meet with his teammates today to say goodbye and take a last lap around the DC facilities he has known well for the last 10 years. He also shared a message to the DMV fans via his social media saying in part; “I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it meant to represent for ya’ll”

 

[anvplayer video="4716379"] For the past 5 years John Wall, Washington Wizards Point Guard, has made extra efforts to put his impact on the DMV community. This year was no different. Students from Kindergarten to 12th Grade gathered at Dave & Busters for a fun time and lots of school supplies! Recap video was produced by BreAnna Holmes and photos were taken by Robert Banez. https://www.instagram.com/tv/B0tzjUFgoM2/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet    

Photos
