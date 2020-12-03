CLOSE
Obama: Vaccine Is Safe For The Black Community

President Barack Obama

Source: White House / White House

President Barack Obama is delivering a message to the Black community: The coronavirus vaccine will not only be safe, but it will also save lives. The former commander-in-chief’s comments, which he made Wednesday, came in response to growing backlash against the vaccine — especially in communities of color. “I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African-American community would have some skepticism,” Obama says. “But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don’t have polio anymore.”

To prove that the vaccine is safe for African-Americans, Obama says he’s considering “taking it on TV or having it filmed — just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.”

