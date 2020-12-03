A Diddy VS. Dr. Dre ‘Verzuz’ Could Be Happening

In a recent interview with TMZ, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland talked about the recent record-breaking Verzuz with Jeezy and Gucci Mane. They were then asked if Diddy and Dr. Dre would ever get together to battle, and Swizz’s answer alluded to a possibility that it could happen.

He said, “Now that’s something different. I can’t even say what’s not gonna happen anymore.” He added, “We just let the universe naturally make things happen. I’m not gonna say no, I’m never gonna say no anymore.”

What is your dream Verzuz matchup?

