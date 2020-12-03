CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Diddy VS. Dr. Dre ‘Verzuz’ Could Be Happening

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

In a recent interview with TMZ, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland talked about the recent record-breaking Verzuz with Jeezy and Gucci Mane. They were then asked if Diddy and Dr. Dre would ever get together to battle, and Swizz’s answer alluded to a possibility that it could happen.

He said, “Now that’s something different. I can’t even say what’s not gonna happen anymore.” He added, “We just let the universe naturally make things happen. I’m not gonna say no, I’m never gonna say no anymore.”

What is your dream Verzuz matchup?

See story here

http://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/eA5HGe37-bmcrL08F.html

 

A Diddy VS. Dr. Dre 'Verzuz' Could Be Happening

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Sean Diddy Combs
A Diddy VS. Dr. Dre ‘Verzuz’ Could Be…
 33 mins ago
12.03.20
Who’s The Mack?: Ice Cube Addresses Social Media…
 12 hours ago
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…
 12 hours ago
12.03.20
Hot Spot: Pretty Ricky Member Arrested For COVID…
 19 hours ago
12.02.20
"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith Starring In ‘Redd Zone’
 1 day ago
12.02.20
On Brand: Drake Is Really Selling Drake-Scented Candles
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Questlove Partners With The Balvenie Scotch, Launching News…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Ice-T Reveals His “No Masker” Father-In-Law’s Scary Bout…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Steph Curry Officially Has His Own Brand Under…
 2 days ago
12.02.20
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer
YouTube’s Top Trending Videos 2020
 2 days ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
ICYMI: Toni Braxton Went From Black To Platinum…
 3 days ago
12.01.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 3 days ago
12.01.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 3 days ago
12.01.20
Photos
Close