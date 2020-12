The Apple TV+ show “Swagger”, based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, has started shooting this week in Hopewell, Virginia. The series will focus on Durant’s experience playing AAU basketball growing up. O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper and actor Ice Cube, will star as a youth basketball coach in the series.

There’s no word yet when “Swagger” will be released.

If a show or movie was based on your life — who would play you?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: