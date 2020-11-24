CLOSE
No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’ Battle Smoke

Let the games begin.

Gucci Mane hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Last week Rap history was made and Gucci Mane wants more. The trapper turned rapper says he wants to step in the ring again.

As spotted on Complex La Flare is asking his fans to point out who he should battle next. On Monday, November 23 the self proclaimed Trap God posted to his Instagram and made it clear he would be open to going track for track with another performer. “I heard our battle @verzuztv broke numbers it was historic we run the culture who y’all want me to battle next ? ?? 😤🥶” he wrote.

While his battle with Jeezy, which felt like things could have gone left at any moment, will most likely be never topped, fans were quick to point out that the East Atlanta Santa didn’t perform a lot of his classics. Naturally the hypothetical question led to a swarm of names being dropped in the comments section. Some of the MC’s suggested were T.I., Yo Gotti, Boosie and even his former associate Waka Flocka Flame.

Guwop isn’t the only one who wants a second bout. Last week Rick Ross went viral when he teased a possible match up with T.I. while on Instagram Story. “Tip got unfinished business. Rozay got unfinished business” he said. “And after this event, mhmm. It’s time for us to weigh the work. We got to weigh the work.”

Neither Swizz Beatz or Timbaland have yet to comment on the proposals from either Gucci or Rozay.

Photo: Prince Williams

No Clones Needed: Gucci Mane Wants More ‘Verzuz’ Battle Smoke  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

