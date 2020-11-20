Chadwick Boseman May Receive A Posthumous Oscar Nod

After his sudden death following a four-year battle with cancer, it looks like Chadwick Boseman’s spirit will be present at the Academy Awards. The talk is that he could be nominated for multiple awards on Oscars night. Two of his films Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods are being campaigned as contenders for awards.

If Chadwick does get nominated he’ll be the seventh actor to receive a posthumous nomination.

Do you think Chadwick will receive an Oscar nomination?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: