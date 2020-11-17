HelloCurvy: 7 Boots For Women With Thick Thighs (Like Me)

Thick thighs save lives. Unfortunately, for curvy girls like me, thick thighs can sometimes prove to be problematic when shopping for certain things; one of those things are boots. For plus-size women, finding boots that are thick thigh friendly can be like finding a good man, it’s not impossible but it’s not going to be easy, sis. While booties are easy, once you go past mid-calf, it is about a 50/50 chance on whether or not they will fit. Oh and, you are really rolling the dice when it comes to thigh-high boots.

Thigh-high boots are similar to jeans when you consider the work it takes to produce them in a manner that complements and accommodate plus-size bodies. A lot of brands seem to still be figuring things out and honestly, I get it. Not only do you have to consider various heights, but you must also consider proportions too. What works for my size 18 body may not work for someone who is taller than I am or whose legs are bigger (because I have sticks for legs).

With Fall in full swing and Winter around the block, everyone is shopping for boots and although thigh-high boots are plentiful, not all thigh-high boots are created equally. If you are a curvy girl with big legs and thighs, You must do your homework to assure that you have boots that are a good fit for those thunder thighs. Because finding good boots has always been a struggle for me, I am here to share a few retailers who have boots that are about this thick thigh life. Please note, two vital things to consider when shopping for boots is calf circumference as well as how forgiving the material is, there has to be some stretch or lace-up option.

ASOS

This pull-on and go thigh-high book from ASOS is perfect for a mini skirt thanks to the fit. What makes this boot thick thigh approved is the stretch material that the boot is made from.

Torrid

Lace-up boots a great for thick-thighs because they allow the freedom to adjust the boot to suit the needs of whoever wears them. I would pair this Torrid boot with a number of things including jeans.

Fashion To Figure

This snakeskin thigh-high from Fashion To Figure is both style and comfort with back laces for adjusting. This boot is great for something form-fitting like a catsuit.

Frye

Wide-calf boots from Frye are perfect for my girls with big legs. While this boot would look great with bootcut or straight-leg pants, It would also loot amazing with jean shorts or a skirt.

Smash Shoes

Smash Shoes biggest flex is that their shoes are specifically for women with larger feet, with many of their boots accommodate thick-thighs and big leg. This blue boot has many style options and could effortlessly be paired with prints.

Just Fab

Just Fab has a wide variety of wide-width and wide calf boots perfect for big legs and thick thighs. These boots would be nice with a button-down maxi.

Ashley Stewart

Ashley Stewart’s wide calf, wide-width boots are perfect for curvy girls who aren’t afraid to pop style.

Listen, sis, whether you chose the thick thigh lifestyle or it chose you, it is a must that you pop style; so buy the boots and pop your sh!t.

#HelloCurvy: 7 Boots For Women With Thick Thighs (Like Me) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

