5 Must-Have Items From The adidas x IVY PARK ‘Black Pack’ Drop

Remember that Beyonce contingency fund we talked about when the adidas x Ivy Park “Drip 2” collection dropped? Well…we hope you have some coins left because the “Drip 2.2: Black Pack” is dropping in an hour.

Similar to the initial adidas x Ivy Park release, the monochoromatic athleisure collection features an array of dresses, leggings, sweatsuits, jackets, mini skirts, bodysuits, belts and other accessories ranging in sizes XXXS to 4X. Many pieces are gender-neutral, which means wearing your boyfriend’s clothing takes on a new meaning.

As always, we’re here to prepare you for the release. Here’s five Ivy Park items we have our eye on.

Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top & Mesh Panel Tights

This is a no-brainer. We need this full mesh two-piece as a staple in our closet. No need to change after the gym, wear this sexy performance gear straight to the grocery store and they out to meet the girls! Keep warm with thumb holes in the crop top ($75) and stay snatched with the high-waist panel bottoms ($85).

Knit Logo Dress

This sexy sweater dress is perfect for running to the gym and hitting boozy brunch right after. The contrast panel that bears a bold Ivy Park insignia will highlight your curves while showing off your style. Turn down with the Ivy Park “Supersleek 72 Shoe” or turn up with a pair of heels, either way you’ll stand out! $130

Belt Bag

This modern fanny pack with a twist is a versatile belt with removable pouches. Wear it one way one day or switch it up to use with the 3-Stripes Jumpsuit (see below). $75

3-Stripes Jumpsuit

The 3-Stripe Jumpsuit is another cold weather wardrobe staple that will take you from your workout to ready-ta-go in a hot second. This gender-neutral pick is perfect to share with your man. Top it off with an Ivy Park Beanie for a grungy look. ($150)

Face Mask

We all thought the pandemic would be over by now. Unfortunately, we will most-likely be wearing masks for many months to come so investing in a good (and fashionable one) isn’t a bad idea. Take Bey with you everywhere you go with this Ivy park face mask in Black with tan stripes. ($30)

The “Black Pack” drops on US Adidas.com Nov 17, followed by a global online drop on Nov. 18 before hitting stores on Nov. 19.

So get your card ready. Set-up your “quick pay” account and keep your finger on the trigger until you can hit “purchase” on the Adidas site. Good luck!

