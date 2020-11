Nelly has officially been cast to play Chuck Berry in a new Buddy Holly biopic titled Clear Lake. Also starting in the film will be Colin Hanks and Diane Guerrero. Ruairi O’Conner will play Buddy Holly. The project will be directed by Bruce Beresford, who worked on Driving Miss Daisy and Double Jeopardy.

Chuck Berry died in 2017. He was 90 years old.

Do you think this was good casting?

See story here