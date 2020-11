Bobby Brown’s son, Bobby Jr., has passed away. He was found in his home in the L.A. area on Wednesday. There is no word yet on how he died. His half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, died five years ago from drowning in the tub.

His mother was Kim Ward, who Bobby Brown dated before Whitney Houston.

Bobby Jr. was 28-years-old.

See story here

