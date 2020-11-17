CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Emily ‘Karen’ Murphy’s Illegal Defiance Is On-Brand After 55% Of White Women Voted For Trump

The General Service Administrator is violating federal law by refusing to facilitate transitioning power to Biden.

GSA Oversight Hearing

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

UPDATED: 7:10 a.m. ET, Nov. 17 —

Original story published Nov. 10:

The “Karen” phenomenon of white women weaponizing their privilege may have [relatively] lost some steam in recent months, but much like the coronavirus, not only has it been lingering the entire year but it’s also now coming back with a vengeance.

Only this time there is no viral video in which “Karen” stars. Instead, this iteration of Karen has been presented in the form of a federal government employee who is refusing to perform a crucial component of her job that is effectively obstructing America’s democratic process.

This particular Karen goes by the name of Emily W. Murphy and she’s the administrator of the General Services Administration charged in part with facilitating a peaceful transfer of power from an out-going presidential administration to the incoming one. And in a timely fashion, too.

But it’s been well over a week since Murphy has refused to issue the requisite “letter of ascertainment” that clears the way for Joe Biden‘s team to begin the necessary transition process. Biden’s incoming chief of staff has warned that any further delay in her doing so would also hold up the distribution of any coronavirus vaccine, an urgent prospect as the country braces for a strong second wave of Covid-19. It has all prompted a social media campaign to begin demanding Murphy sign the letter complete with a provocative video.

Of course, there’s an asterisk here that can’t be ignored: She was appointed by Donald Trump‘s administration — the same bunch backing a lame-duck president who has filed a flurry of frivolous lawsuits and ordered U.S. Attorney General William Barr to have the Department of Justice investigate his disingenuous and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. (CNN reported that an official staffer who worked in the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section quit Tuesday morning, saying in an email that Barr’s orders were “abrogating the forty-year-old Non-Interference Policy for ballot fraud investigations in the period prior to elections becoming certified and uncontested.” Translation: Trump’s claims are bogus, at best.)

But back to the Karen thing… because the similarities are too glaring to let it go.

Much like other instances that earn white women the distinction of being called Karen, Murphy is breaking the law. That violation was committed when she refused to perform a particular duty her job requires, according to the New York Times.

“By law, Ms. Murphy, the head of the sprawling agency that keeps the federal government functioning, must formally recognize Mr. Biden as the incoming president for his transition to begin,” the Times reported in a news story published Monday. “It has been three days since news organizations projected that he was the winner of the election, and Ms. Murphy has still not acted.”

Now it’s four days.

But again — just like with many of the Karen instances — punishment and accountability are frequently elusive for white women weaponizing their privilege. The same has, thus far, been true for Murphy despite her clear and very public violation of federal law.

Republican leaders (read: white men) have argued that the transfer of power wasn’t immediate in 2000 when that election was also referred to the legal system. But that’s not an apples-to-apples comparison as that election involved the unexpected technical X-factor of so-called hanging chads and dimpled chads on paper ballots. That election also involved an immediate concession after news outlets called the race.

In contrast, neither has occurred in 2020 and the votes are still being counted to further pad Biden’s confirmed and certified lead by tens of thousands of votes, a margin that history has shown is likely to barely change after mandatory recounts are performed.

Of course, Murphy’s defiance to perform the work required by her government position shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. She’s only following the lead of Trump and his presidency and underscoring why 55 percent of all white women voted for his re-election (an increase from 2016), thus also voting for all of his racism, hatred, misogyny and ignorance that comes along with it.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Black Republican Who Karen Bass Trounced In Election Refuses To Concede Despite Landslide Loss

Bishop Harry Jackson, Black Conservative Pastor Who Advised Trump, Dies

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

24 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

UPDATED: 2:02 p.m. ET, July 4 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like last weekend when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one just last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Emily ‘Karen’ Murphy’s Illegal Defiance Is On-Brand After 55% Of White Women Voted For Trump  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Not Sure If You Should Trust a COVID-19…
 14 hours ago
11.18.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Raheem Devaughn, Coppin State…
 15 hours ago
11.18.20
RSMS Surprises Minnie’s Food Pantry With $10,000 Donation…
 16 hours ago
11.18.20
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
‘Black Panther 2’ Will Not Feature Chadwick Boseman
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Nelly Sydney Photo Shoot
Nelly Lands His First Perfect Score And Heads…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Lonnie Johnson,…
 6 days ago
11.13.20
Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
 1 week ago
11.11.20
Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout…
 1 week ago
11.11.20
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 1 week ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 1 week ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 1 week ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 1 week ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 1 week ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 1 week ago
11.11.20
Photos
Close