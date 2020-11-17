CLOSE
Nelly Lands His First Perfect Score And Heads To The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finals

Monday night’s “Dancing With The Stars” semi-finals found Nelly and his pro-partner, Daniella Karagach, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 and advancing to the finals. The pair danced to “Jump Jive An’ Wail,” which for Nelly was a hard feat, saying that Karagach pushed him during rehearsals.

Nelly’s hard work paid off as he and Daniella scored a perfect score, got a standing ovation, and will compete during the Finals which air on November 23rd on ABC.

Do you think Nelly will win “Dancing With The Stars” this season?

 

