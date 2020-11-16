CLOSE
Technology
HomeTechnology

Out Of This World: SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts Into History

SpaceX Successfully Launches The Falcon Heavy

Source: SpaceX/Cover Images / WENN

SpaceX has successfully launched another crew into space for NASA. The mission includes four astronauts on a six-month journey to the International Space Station. They lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday night and are scheduled to reach the ISS late Monday night.

During their 180 days up there, the crew will perform experiments and research. This was the second crewed flight for Elon Musk’s company. A mission in May this year took two astronauts to the ISS.

What will SpaceX do next? How long do you think you could last on the International Space Station?

See story here

Out Of This World: SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts Into History

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Lonnie Johnson,…
 3 days ago
11.13.20
Dr. Collier Discusses Pfizer’s Preliminary Coronavirus Vaccine [WATCH]
 5 days ago
11.11.20
Black Girl Magic: Kamala Harris Gives Direct Shout…
 5 days ago
11.11.20
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 5 days ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 6 days ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 6 days ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 6 days ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 6 days ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 6 days ago
11.11.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 6 days ago
11.11.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 6 days ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 1 week ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 1 week ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 1 week ago
11.10.20
Photos
Close