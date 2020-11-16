Out Of This World: SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts Into History

SpaceX has successfully launched another crew into space for NASA. The mission includes four astronauts on a six-month journey to the International Space Station. They lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday night and are scheduled to reach the ISS late Monday night.

During their 180 days up there, the crew will perform experiments and research. This was the second crewed flight for Elon Musk’s company. A mission in May this year took two astronauts to the ISS.

What will SpaceX do next? How long do you think you could last on the International Space Station?

See story here

