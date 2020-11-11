BROVEMBER – Men’s Health Month Virtual Forum

Tune in to the KISSRichmond Facebook page for the LIVE broadcast. Brought to you by Randy Wilson Podcast, Black Optix Tint, Virginia Urology, Cutz for Guys, VCU Health and Attorney Steven L. Washington

Get to know our panelist:

Dr. Matt Macey with Virginia Urology – Dr. Macey grew up in Richmond and attended the University of Virginia where he double majored in Biochemistry and Music. He has worked in gene therapy research at Cornell University and received a master’s degree in Microbiology & Immunology at VCU. He currently focuses on many areas of urology including robotics, renal masses, upper urinary tract reconstruction, men’s health, and general urology.

Dr. Khalid Matin with VCU Massey Cancer Center – Dr. Matin is the interim chair of the division of Hematology, Oncology and Palliative Care at VCU’s Masset Cancer Center. He is also a professor of internal medicine at the VCU School of Medicine. Dr. Matin is a board-certified medical oncologist and clinical researcher who specializes in the study and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers.

Randy Wilson – Randy Wilson has professionally served in Executive Leadership roles in the Mental Health industry for nearly 20 years. Randy holds a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, is a former college athlete, and has been actively involved in the “arts” community since being a youth. He is the host of the Randy Wilson podcast where he leads people through dialogue about real life things, through the examples of people’s real-life experiences.

Tammy Record – Tammy is the founder, District Manager and stylist at Cutz for Guys. She has been a licensed hair stylist for 20 years and has experience at two national hair salons.si Tammy has been a licensed hair stylist for 20 years. At Cutz for Guys they believe their clients deserve a quality, quick haircut in a clean salon. They value their stylists and work with them to advance their careers.

