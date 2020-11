Singer and actor Jamie Foxx has been tapped to produce and star in a new project called The Burial. The project will be directed by Maggie Betts for Amazon. The film is based on a true story and tells the tale of a funeral home owner that after going bankrupt decides to sue a rival after a deal went wrong.

There’s no release date for the project right now. What’s your favorite piece of work from Jamie Foxx?

