CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy In A Verzuz Battle

Busta Rhymes

Source: Busta Rhymes / Busta Rhymes

So Busta Rhymes first wanted to battle T.I., and now that that’s not happening he has two other opponents in mind, Eminem or Lil Wayne. “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalog isn’t crazy,” said Busta. “I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, Lil Wayne, or maybe even Hov.”

In order to avoid having a corny Verzuz battle, the rapper said he’d love to battle someone that he’s also a fan of in the process. The second season of Verzuz begins on November 19 with Jeezy taking on the rapper that turned Busta down, T.I.

If it were up to you, who would you pit Busta Rhymes against in a Verzuz battle?

See story here

Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy In A Verzuz Battle

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy…
 4 hours ago
11.11.20
An Ode To Warren G & The G…
 17 hours ago
11.11.20
Timberland Announces New Collection With Desus & Mero,…
 20 hours ago
11.11.20
PUMA Dropping Brand New Clyde All-Pro Collectionc [Photos]
 20 hours ago
11.11.20
Spike Lee Celebrates America Firing Donald Trump With…
 20 hours ago
11.11.20
Run-DMC & adidas To Drop New Collaboration Collection
 20 hours ago
11.11.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 24 hours ago
11.11.20
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart Standup Special Coming To Netflix
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Spalding Releasing Limited-Edition Kobe Bryant Marbled Snake Basketball
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Hype Life: Supreme Is Being Sold For $2.1…
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 2 days ago
11.10.20
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 9, 2019
An OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest Verzuz…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Dave Chappelle Drops Fiery Monologue on ‘SNL’, “Come…
 3 days ago
11.09.20
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The…
 3 days ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close