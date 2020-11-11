Busta Rhymes Wants To Battle Em Or Weezy In A Verzuz Battle

So Busta Rhymes first wanted to battle T.I., and now that that’s not happening he has two other opponents in mind, Eminem or Lil Wayne. “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalog isn’t crazy,” said Busta. “I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, Lil Wayne, or maybe even Hov.”

In order to avoid having a corny Verzuz battle, the rapper said he’d love to battle someone that he’s also a fan of in the process. The second season of Verzuz begins on November 19 with Jeezy taking on the rapper that turned Busta down, T.I.

If it were up to you, who would you pit Busta Rhymes against in a Verzuz battle?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: