Veterans Day 2020: Discounts On Shopping And Food You Can’t Miss

Silhouette of veteran US Army Colonel Chaplain wearing hat and saluting with an American flag flying behind him.

Source: Thinkstock / Getty

As we honor those who sacrifice their lives to keep us safe and to protect the liberties that we enjoy, many restaurants are gearing up to give out freebies to Veterans across the nation. If you’re a vet bring your military ID and get these goodies.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free Donut

Denny’s – Free Grand Slam (5 AM-Noon)

Buffalo Wild Wings – Ten Boneless Wings

Wendy’s – Free small breakfast combo

Cracker Barrel – Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Friendly’s – Free All-American meal

Bonefish Grill and Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Ten percent off order

Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product

Romano’s Macaroni Grill – Free Spaghetti and Meatballs

Fogo de Chao – Fifty percent off a meal and 10 percent off with accompanying guests

Hooters – Buy ten wings get ten free

Qdoba – Fifty percent off a meal

Cici’s Pizza – Free Adult Buffet

Golden Corral – Free meal and beverage

Know of a freebie or discount honoring Veterans today? Share it.

