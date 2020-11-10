CLOSE
Mike Tyson Passed Drug Tests By Filling Fake Penis With His Baby’s Urine

Mike Tyson - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Source: Live Nation / LiveNation.com

Apparently, pieces of his opponents’ ears aren’t the only body parts in Mike Tyson’s collection.The 54-year-old fighter on Monday admitted to using drugs during his tenure as heavyweight champ, saying he passed drug tests by using a fake penis filled with clean urine. “It was awesome, man,” Tyson says of the prosthetic weenie, called the Whizzinator. “I put my baby’s urine in it. And one time I was using my wife’s, and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.'”

Despite the admission, Tyson says he’s now clean and ready for his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. later this month.

What’s the most creative way you’ve passed a drug test? Have you ever been caught trying to cheat on a drug test?

Photos
