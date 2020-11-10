Mike Tyson Passed Drug Tests By Filling Fake Penis With His Baby’s Urine

Apparently, pieces of his opponents’ ears aren’t the only body parts in Mike Tyson’s collection.The 54-year-old fighter on Monday admitted to using drugs during his tenure as heavyweight champ, saying he passed drug tests by using a fake penis filled with clean urine. “It was awesome, man,” Tyson says of the prosthetic weenie, called the Whizzinator. “I put my baby’s urine in it. And one time I was using my wife’s, and my wife was like, ‘Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.'”

Despite the admission, Tyson says he’s now clean and ready for his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. later this month.

