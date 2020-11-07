Joseph R. Biden Jr. Elected The 46th President Of The United States!!!

On Saturday morning, CNN became the first television network to announce that Joseph R. Biden Jr. will become America’s 46th president. “After four long tense days, we’ve reached a historic moment in this election,” anchor Wolf Blitzer announced at 11:24 a.m. “We can now project the winner of the presidential race” after receiving the most votes ever in a race.

Shortly after CNN made the projection, other networks followed, including ABC, NBC and CBS with Fox News finally making the call at 11:40 a.m. The world is celebrating the defeat of Donald Trump and the election of Joe Biden, who will bring people together and not endorse division.

Sen.Kamala Harris also made history three times Saturday as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to be elected to the vice presidency.

