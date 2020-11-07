CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Joseph R. Biden Jr. Elected The 46th President Of The United States!!!

 

Image preview

On Saturday morning, CNN became the first television network to announce that Joseph R. Biden Jr. will become America’s 46th president. “After four long tense days, we’ve reached a historic moment in this election,” anchor Wolf Blitzer announced at 11:24 a.m. “We can now project the winner of the presidential race” after receiving the most votes ever in a race.

Shortly after CNN made the projection, other networks followed, including ABC, NBC and CBS with Fox News finally making the call at 11:40 a.m. The world is celebrating the defeat of Donald Trump and the election of Joe Biden, who will bring people together and not endorse division.

Sen.Kamala Harris also made history three times Saturday as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to be elected to the vice presidency.

Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Interviews On rnbphilly.com

Source: R1 / other

See story here

Joseph R. Biden Jr. Elected The 46th President Of The United States!!!

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
'The Book Of Eli' Los Angeles Premiere
‘Tenet’ Getting December Home Release
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Cheeto Trump Checked By Twitter For Lying About…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
Oregon Is The First State Ever To Decriminalize…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 3 days ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 4 days ago
11.04.20
The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen”…
 4 days ago
11.03.20
Ego Trippin’: Kanye West Is Voting For The…
 4 days ago
11.03.20
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 4 days ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close