CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Chef Q.’s Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]

Chef Q. Latrice shared a very interesting recipe on the show with Da Brat in mind! She’s taking a regular chicken thigh meal and turning it into a one-pot chicken masterpiece.  Listen to the clip to hear how to make pan-seared chicken thighs with chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce.

This pan-seared chicken thighs with a chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce may sound fancy, but it would be great for Sunday dinner and @lilchefsvittles shows you how to make it.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

Continue reading ‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

Chef Q.’s Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
'The Book Of Eli' Los Angeles Premiere
‘Tenet’ Getting December Home Release
 9 hours ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 20 hours ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Cheeto Trump Checked By Twitter For Lying About…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Oregon Is The First State Ever To Decriminalize…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen”…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Ego Trippin’: Kanye West Is Voting For The…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close