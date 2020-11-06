CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Vivica A. Fox Says Joe Biden’s Already Acting Presidential

Vivica A Fox at the after-party for Elto...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Vivica A. Fox was spotted at LAX where TMZ questioned her about the presidential election and the actress says that Joe Biden is “already acting presidential” in the way he’s asking the nation to remain calm and patient. Vivica says Biden’s demeanor is a welcome change from what the country has experienced over the past four years.

The actress urged people to remain calm and have patience because “we shall get through this together.”

In your opinion what are the characteristics of a good president?

See story here

Vivica A. Fox Through The Years
11 photos
Vivica A. Fox Says Joe Biden's Already Acting Presidential

Videos
Latest
'The Book Of Eli' Los Angeles Premiere
‘Tenet’ Getting December Home Release
 5 hours ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 16 hours ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 24 hours ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Cheeto Trump Checked By Twitter For Lying About…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Oregon Is The First State Ever To Decriminalize…
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”
 2 days ago
11.04.20
Eve Is Leaving ‘The Talk’ To Focus on…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High “TurDUNKen”…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Ego Trippin’: Kanye West Is Voting For The…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15…
 3 days ago
11.03.20
Photos
Close