Vivica A. Fox Says Joe Biden’s Already Acting Presidential

Vivica A. Fox was spotted at LAX where TMZ questioned her about the presidential election and the actress says that Joe Biden is “already acting presidential” in the way he’s asking the nation to remain calm and patient. Vivica says Biden’s demeanor is a welcome change from what the country has experienced over the past four years.

The actress urged people to remain calm and have patience because “we shall get through this together.”

In your opinion what are the characteristics of a good president?

