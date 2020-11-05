CLOSE
Antonio Brown Says His NFL Issues Have Left Him Humble

He may have hit a rough patch toward the end of his first stretch in the NFL, but Antonio Brown has nothing but nice things to say about the league now that he’s back. Speaking to reporters for the first time since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver on Wednesday said the year-and-a-half he spent away from the game gave him a new appreciation for it. “To be out there with the guys today was surreal, something I don’t take for granted, something I have a great appreciation for, a better perspective about,” the 32-year-old Brown said.

Brown’s troubles began when he was accused of sexual misconduct by two different women. His on-field antics, demands and refusal to show up for practices earned him more than $54,000 in fines and gave him a reputation of being difficult to work with. As a result, he was a member of four teams in a 20-month period. After being suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Brown was only recently approved for reinstatement with the Buccaneers.

Do you believe Brown has changed? Is he lucky to get a second shot, or is he really that good?

