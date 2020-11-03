How To Enjoy A COVID-Free Thanksgiving

The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t necessarily mean people will have to skip Thanksgiving dinner with their loved ones, one expert says. Disease prevention specialist Dr. Erika Schwartz says getting together with family this Thanksgiving isn’t a no-no – as long as you don’t have to get on a plane to do it. “Keep the windows open and use spaces and all areas of the house that you can,” Schwartz says. “If you’re in a climate where you can eat outside, do that.”

As far as serving food, Schwartz says it isn’t a good idea to pass around platters of food at the table. “The good thing about Thanksgiving and holidays is the coronavirus is not spread through food,” she says. “But don’t do food that is shared.” Instead, Schwartz recommends keeping the food in the kitchen and allowing guests to go in one at a time and serve themselves with clean utensils.

What are your Thanksgiving plans? Is skipping a family get-together this year better than putting everyone at risk?

