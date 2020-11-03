CLOSE
Stevie Wonder Performs First New Songs In 15 Years At Joe Biden Rally

Stevie Wonder appeared at Joe Biden’s rally in Detroit, Michigan on Monday night. The iconic singer performed new music, something he hasn’t had in over 15 years. Wonder performed hits, “Superstition” and “Higher Ground” along with new songs, “Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song.”

Prior to his performance Wonder told the audience it was time to “vote justice in and injustice out.” and “The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting.” Wonder recently departed from Motown Records, which he had been signed to since the age of 11, he stated he would still find a way to work with the company. “Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown… that’s Detroit,” he said.

What do you think of Wonder’s new songs? If Stevie Wonder collaborated with newer artists, who do you suggest he should work with?

 

