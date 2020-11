It was a big weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin. With Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Tomlin now has 140 victories in the regular season, moving him ahead of Tony Dungy for the most by a Black coach in NFL history.

With their 7-0 record this season, the Steelers also remain the NFL’s only undefeated team.

Who can stop the Steelers this season? Are they are a sure bet for the Super Bowl?

