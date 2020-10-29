Anthem HealthKeepers Plus – 2020 Open Enrollment Virtual Forum

| 10.29.20
Anthem 2020 Open Enrollment

Source: 2020 Open Enrollment / Anthem Healthkeepers Plus

Watch the Anthem HealthKeepers Plus 2020 Open Enrollment Virtual Forum.  KISS FM’s Miss Community Clovia Lawrence is joined by Harvey E. Chambers (Community Relations Consultant) and Irene Temple (Behavioral Health Manager) to discuss Anthem HealthKeepers Plus Medicaid and CCC Plus programs.

Get the health care you need for you and your family.  Choose the Anthem HealthKeepers Plus plan.  For more information visit – https://mss.anthem.com/va/virginia-home.html

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus “Our goal is to improve the lives of the people we serve!”
For more information call…
* Anthem HealthKeepers Member Services 1-800-901-0020
* Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus Enrollment 1-844-374-9159

