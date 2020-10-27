Dwayne Johnson Suffers Bloody Face Injury While Working Out

If you want to train like The Rock, you’ll have to be out for blood. That’s what the muscle-bound actor was on when he shared a bloody video of himself to social media. “We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” said Johnson.

“Threw around my 50lb chains (chains emoji) for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches,” the movie star explained. “And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana [tequila], calluses and BlaMoan (black and Samoan) Hot Sauce,” Johnson joked in the caption. “Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

Have you ever got injured in the gym? Share your story.

See story here