Tiffany Haddish Puts Marlon Wayans On The Spot

Tiffany Haddish for GQ

Source: GQ / Courtesy of GQ

When two comedians get together, you know it is going to be filled with laughter. Tiffany Haddish guest hosted on Ellen and chatted with longtime friend, Marlon Wayans. She asked him why his family has never casted her in any of their movies.

She even auditioned for a role for the Wayans’ described as “Tiffany Haddish-like.” Marlon told her honestly that sometimes she does too much. It’s like a love scene and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart.

Do you think Tiffany Haddish does “too much” sometimes?

