Chelsea Handler, former ex-girlfriend of 50 Cent, was a guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. They discussed her offering to pay 50’s taxes if he changes his vote from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. 50 saw the clip and retweeted it with the caption, F- Donald Trump, I never liked him. For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history.

Is 50 trolling us now? Was he trolling us before?

