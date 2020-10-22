The Richmond Mayoral Community Forum Presented by Radio One Richmond

JOIN Miss Community @Clovia Lawrence for the 2020 Richmond Mayoral Community Forum TONIGHT LIVE at 6pm presented by Radio One Richmond. It’s a virtual Q&A with four of the five Richmond Mayoral candidates. Have questions? Find out more about each candidate by tuning in TONIGHT at 6pm.

** The opinions and views expressed in this broadcast do not reflect the views and opinions of Urban One or its management. **

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: