Mike Tyson Reveals How He ‘Hated Michael Jackson’s Guts’ (Explicit Content)

Mike Tyson admits that he “hated Michael Jackson’s guts” after he felt snubbed during their initial meeting. Tyson was on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast and told the story of going to one of Michael’s shows with his manager, Don King where King acknowledged the “King of Pop” with the peace sign, and Michael returned the acknowledgment. When Tyson held up the peace sign Jackson didn’t return the gesture.

It went even further when Mike went backstage after Jackson’s show and M.J. spoke with King but when it came to Tyson Michael asked, ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere? Where I know you from?’ This crushed Tyson’s ego and he held a grudge for years until Michael invited him over, Tyson initially declined the invite but later ended up hanging out with Jackson.

