CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Beyonce Unveils Ivy Park X Adidas ‘Drip 2’ Collection

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas “Drip 2” collection is absolutely amazing! The new line is set for release on October 30th and Beyonce has released pictures of some of the looks that go from sporty to sophisticated like only Queen Bey can. Beyonce poses in a variety of looks, modeling the Ivy Park x Adidas power suit in shades of brown, green, neon yellow, light blue, and mauve.

The same colors are the basis of the workout wear, complete with fanny packs and shoes to match. Beyonce’s first collaboration with Adidas sold out in record time.

Do you plan on getting your hands on Beyonce’s “Drip 2” collection from Ivy Park?

See story here

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype
5 photos
Beyonce Unveils Ivy Park X Adidas 'Drip 2' Collection

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Beyoncé Speaks Out Against Violence Towards #EndSARS Protesters…
 13 hours ago
10.22.20
Old Spice Teams With NFL Stars To Launch…
 19 hours ago
10.22.20
Letitia Wright Says She’s Not Thinking About Filming…
 21 hours ago
10.22.20
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fix Her Lips To Say…
 21 hours ago
10.22.20
BET Awards 2017 Arrivals
Queen Latifah Is Getting Her ‘Hustle’ On
 1 day ago
10.21.20
F. Gary Gray Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Fast & Furious 11 To Be The Final…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
President Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview,…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 2 days ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 2 days ago
10.21.20
Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Regina Hall Lands A First-Look Deal With Showtime
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
How Fashion Helped Morenike Elisabeth Love Herself Through…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close