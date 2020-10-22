Beyonce Unveils Ivy Park X Adidas ‘Drip 2’ Collection

Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas “Drip 2” collection is absolutely amazing! The new line is set for release on October 30th and Beyonce has released pictures of some of the looks that go from sporty to sophisticated like only Queen Bey can. Beyonce poses in a variety of looks, modeling the Ivy Park x Adidas power suit in shades of brown, green, neon yellow, light blue, and mauve.

The same colors are the basis of the workout wear, complete with fanny packs and shoes to match. Beyonce’s first collaboration with Adidas sold out in record time.

Do you plan on getting your hands on Beyonce’s “Drip 2” collection from Ivy Park?

