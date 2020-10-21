CLOSE
Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested

83rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Matthew McConaughey has a new memoir, Greenlight. In it, he reveals he had sex for the first time when he was 15 years old. He said he was blackmailed into having sex and was certain he was going to hell for premarital sex. At 18 years old he was molested by a man. He said he was knocked unconscious in the back of a van.

Despite all he has been through he says he still maintains a positive outlook on life. What is the last book you’ve read? Are you planning to read Matthew’s book? Are you an audio book person or do you prefer a physical book?

See story here

 

