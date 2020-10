Queen Latifah is officially getting her Hustle on. The rapper and actress has signed on to star along with Adam Sandler, Robert Duvall, and Ben Foster for the Netflix film Hustle. In the movie, Adam plays a basketball scout that discovers a once-in-a-lifetime talent and the two have one last chance to make it in the NBA.

The project is being produced by Lebron James.

What are your top three Adam Sandler films?

