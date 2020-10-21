Jennifer Lopez Criticized For Calling Herself A”Black Girl From The Bronx”

Jennifer Lopez is being called out for saying she is “a black girl from the Bronx” in her song with Muluma, “Pa’Ti.” The singer, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was criticized for exploiting her ethnicity. “Jlo has been in the busy for 30 years, lip singing about how proud she is of her Hispanic heritage. Bow in 2020 she is a black girl? Really. This isn’t cool. It’s disgusting,” [sic] tweeted a Twitter user.

J. Lo has been accused of profiting off of black culture with her music, fashion and most recently she posted a picture with Bantu knots and baby hairs, which actress and comedian Jackie Harry tweeted saying, “Those babies grew into adolescents.”

Do you think Jennifer Lopez has been using black culture to bring in bank? Share your thoughts.

See story here