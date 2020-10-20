Alicia Keys To Host ‘Keys Soulcare Lounge’

Alicia Keys has invited you to check out and celebrate the launching of her new skincare line, Keys Soulcare. It will be a virtual event with plenty of celebrity guests sharing stories about skincare to inspire listeners. In addition, Alicia will unlock 4 keys to the mind, body, spirit, and connection. She will also perform a few songs from her new album, ALICIA.

Reserve your spot right now at https://keyssoulcarelounge.com/. The launch will take place on Wednesday, October 21st, at 6 p.m. PT

Will you attend Alicia Keys’ virtual event?

