Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th

Adele will host Saturday Night Live on October 24th. Before you think you are getting highly anticipated new music from Adele, you’re not. H.E.R is the musical guest for the night. Adele could not contain her excitement writing on Instagram in part, I’m so excited about this! And also absolutely terrified. My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things….if ever there was a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best its 2020, right?

On H.E.R being the musical guest she wrote, I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs. Adele said October 24th is almost 12 years to the day that she first appeared on the show and it was also during an election year.

H.E.R wrote on Instagram about her upcoming performance, Can’t wait.

How do you think Adele is going to do in the skits?

