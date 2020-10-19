CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Adele will host Saturday Night Live on October 24th. Before you think you are getting highly anticipated new music from Adele, you’re not. H.E.R is the musical guest for the night. Adele could not contain her excitement writing on Instagram in part, I’m so excited about this! And also absolutely terrified. My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things….if ever there was a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best its 2020, right?

On H.E.R being the musical guest she wrote, I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs. Adele said October 24th is almost 12 years to the day that she first appeared on the show and it was also during an election year.

H.E.R wrote on Instagram about her upcoming performance, Can’t wait.

How do you think Adele is going to do in the skits?

See story here

When We Were Young: 15 Photos Of Adele Throughout The Years
15 photos
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 5 hours ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kanye West Says He’ll Be Appearing…
 1 day ago
10.19.20
Dozens Of Black Playwrights Blast Lilly-White Theater Industry
 2 days ago
10.19.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Nike Sues Warren Lotas For Customizing Their Classic…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Hires Armed…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Ice Cube Clarifies Why He Met With President…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Birthday Bash Weekend Kickoff Hosted by Trey Songz
Trey Songz Wants No Parts of Verzuz
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020
Kanye West Gives Thanks For 2020 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
10.16.20
Reebok & BBC ICECREAM Team To Remix The…
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Kanye West Wins Billboard Music Awards In Gospel…
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Yeah Right: Lindsey Graham Cops Sarcasm Pleas Over…
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Announce Verzuz Season 2
 4 days ago
10.15.20
Photos
Close