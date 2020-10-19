CLOSE
Chicago Deemed The “Rattiest City” In The U.S.

Re-opening Continues Into Phase 4 Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

There are a lot of honors that cities strive for: best air, best job rates, etc. Chicago, though, got something different: “Rattiest City.” And it’s won the title for the sixth year in a row. Pest control company Orkin ranked 50 U.S. cities based on the amount of rodent treatments each year and Chicago has taken the crown once again. Rounding out the list for Rattiest Cities were big cities Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver, and Minneapolis.

In a press release, Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel said, “Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both. Residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

Chicago has made attempts to lower the rat population with people adopting more cats and enforcing a “rat task force.” The city of Richmond came in at #33 on the list.

What list do you think your city should top? How do you handle rodents in the home?

See story here

