LeBron James Gives Daughter Her Own House For 6th Birthday

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Some of us were lucky to have doll houses when we were six-but an actual house? Okay, maybe if your dad is LeBron James. The Lakers star shared a video on social media of his daughter’s early birthday present. His daughter, Zhuri, turns 6 on October 22nd. It’s no mansion, of course, but it IS a smaller version of the house she was already living in. Inside the house, Zhuri has a kitchen and sitting room, a black and white checkered floor, and a couch.

LeBron himself got a gift this month in the form of an NBA Championship.

Do you think LeBron’s gift was elaborate? What’s the best gift you got as a child?

