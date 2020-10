John Legend gave an emotional tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards. Legend performed his song, “Never Break” as he sat at a piano he uttered the words, “This is for Chrissy” before launching into the song.

Chrissy and John lost their third child earlier this month after the miscarried. She shared the sad news via Instagram.

What did you think of John Legend’s Billboard Music Award performance?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: