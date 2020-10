Jasmine Mathews has signed on to join Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson for a new film. Man From Toronto is a film about a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin runs into a stranger played by Kevin Hart. If you’re not familiar with Mathews, she was a regular on the Starz series Sweetbitter.

Man From Toronto will be in theaters on September 17, 2021.

