‘Coming 2 America’ Moving To Amazon

The sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America won’t be opening in the theaters, but it will still be released. In a surprise announcement, Murphy’s Coming 2 America will now be released via Amazon Studios and is expected to be released on December 18.

Now if you want to know what the film is about I can’t tell you that, but the deal for the film between Paramount and Amazon Studios is said to be worth $125 million. The film also stars the cast from the first movie along with Jay Pharoah, Tracy Morgan, and more.

What’s your favorite scene from Coming to America?

